Individual mental well-being exercises at work are not useful, study says

New research published in ‘Industrial Relations Journal’ concludes that there is no evidence that Mental Wellness on an individual level, such as mindfulness, resilience and stress management, relaxation classes and wellness apps, benefit employees.

The study was based on data from surveys of 46,336 workers in 233 organizations in the United Kingdom. Across multiple indicators of subjective well-being, participants in health interventions Mental Wellness At an individual level they did not seem to be better off than other workers.

What can be done to improve mental health and the environment at work?

Study author William Fleming of the Wellbeing Research Center at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom adds that organizational interventions (such as changes in scheduling, management practices, staff resources, performance review or job design) may be more beneficial in improving well-being in the workplace.

“There is a growing consensus that organizations need to change the workplace and not just the worker,” says Fleming. “This research analyzes interventions of welfare in hundreds of workplaces, complementing trials often carried out in individual organisations, and the lack of any benefit suggests we need more ambition when it comes to improving employee wellbeing. I hope that these results can stimulate further research and action by employers,” concludes the expert.

Why is it important to have good mental health at work?

Keep a good mental health at work is crucial for several reasons. First, a large part of our adult lives takes place in the work environment, where we face constant changes and challenges such as pressure to improve efficiency and productivity. A work environment that does not take care of psychological well-being It can lead to physical and mental health problems.

Additionally, factors such as inefficient communication practices, long hours, lack of team cohesion, and bullying or harassment can negatively influence Mental health from the workers. However, there is increasing recognition that employee mental well-being contributes positively to organizational results, as well as to the worker’s health, professional fulfillment and quality of life.

