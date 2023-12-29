Individuals now pay a 2.5% fee on transfers abroad –

From January 1, 2024, transfers abroad will be taxed at a rate of 2.5% for individuals and 10% for legal entities.

The information is contained in a note from the General Tax Administration (AGT), signed by its president, José Leiria, which specifies how it will be applied.

Within the scope of service provision contracts, technical assistance, consultancy and management, capital operations and unilateral transfers, they are now taxed at a rate of 2.5% for individuals and 10% for legal entities.

According to the General Tax Administration, transfers intended for health and education expenses will be excluded from the regime, “as long as they are made directly to the respective health and educational institutions, as well as the repatriation of dividends or loaned capital, including the respective fees”.

Remember that recently the Minister of Finance, Vera Daves, said that the measure establishes exemption for public companies, as well as diamond and oil companies.

