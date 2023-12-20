Indonesian Ambassador to the Vatican Confirms that the Catholic Church Does Not Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

#Indonesian #Ambassador #Vatican #Confirms #Catholic #Church #Recognize #SameSex #Marriages

Jakarta –

Indonesia’s Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Vatican Holy See, Michael Trias Kuncahyono, emphasized that the Catholic Church still does not recognize the existence of same-sex marriages. Trias emphasizes the eternal Catholic doctrine that marriage is between a man and a woman forever.

Trias ensured that Pope Francis would also defend the doctrine of eternal marriage. So, he said, it would be impossible for Pope Francis, as the world’s supreme Catholic leader, to approve same-sex marriage.

“From there it is clear that similar marriages are certainly not the principles of Catholic marriage,” said Trias on the sidelines of accompanying the Fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri, who took part in the Zayed Award judging activity, in Rome, Italy, Wednesday (20/12/2023) afternoon local time.

Furthermore, Trias also explained that the existence of LGBT groups cannot be denied. Meanwhile, according to him, the Catholic Church’s blessings bless all mankind, without exception.

“If you ask whether it is true that the Church blesses LGBT marriages, the answer goes back to the basic principles. So of course the Church does not bless same-sex marriages,” he said.

Even so, he said the Catholic Church still blesses LGBT people as ordinary people. “But, are they (LGBT groups) blessed, yes, I say everyone is blessed. Blessed as ordinary people, like other people,” added Trias.

Previously, the highest Catholic institution, the Vatican, issued a shocking decision. They agree to bless same-sex couples, although with certain conditions.

Vatican doctrine in 2021 still prohibits blessing same-sex marriages. The reason at that time was that God could not bless sin.

Based on and CNN news, Tuesday (this has been published the latest decision from Pope Francis on Monday, December 18 local time. In essence, Roman Catholic priests can give blessings to same-sex couples.

There is an eight-page document Fiducia Supplicans, ‘On the Pastoral Meaning of Blessings’, with the subtitle ‘Blessings for Spouses in Unusual Situations and Same-Sex Couples’, containing 11 points.

The Church teaches that same-sex attraction is not a sin, but homosexual acts are. Since being elected in 2013, Pope Francis has tried to make the church of 1.35 billion people more friendly towards LGBT people without changing moral doctrine.

The document was signed by the Head of the Vatican’s Doctrine of the Faith, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, and approved by Pope Francis in a private audience with Fernandez and another Vatican doctrinal office official on Monday (18/12) local time.

