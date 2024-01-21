Indrašis throws two pucks for the Marenis team and continues the scoring streak – Hockey – Sportacentrs.com

#Indrašis #throws #pucks #Marenis #team #continues #scoring #streak #Hockey #Sportacentrs.com

The forward, who spent 18 and a half minutes on the field, scored the first goal in the 11th minute, and also made it 3:1 138 seconds before the end of regular time. The 33-year-old hockey player also had two penalty minutes, a +2 efficiency rating and three power plays. This season, Indrašis, who earned 39 (20+19) points in 35 games, scored 12 (6+6) points in the last five matches.

His teammate Kārlis Čukste (0+9 in 33 games) effectively assisted in the compatriot’s first goal. The 26-year-old defender spent one minute less on the ice than Indrašis.

In the camp of the Níbru unit, forward Rihards Marenis (34; 11+16) got a utility of -1 in 19 and a half minutes.

Kaspars Daugaviņš (35; 9+28) scored a goal and successfully assisted in the Slovakian Ekstraliga, helping “Dukla Ingema” from Mihalovce beat “Liptovský Mikuláš” 4:2. In the 21 minutes played, the veteran shot a total of three shots on goal and was superior in one of the two shots.

Another Michalovce club forward Patriks Zabusovs (10; 3+0) got +/- indicator -1 in less than 12 minutes. Defender Christopher Bindulis (20; 1+4) did not play today.

“Liptovský Mikuláš” striker Haralds Egle (38; 8+22) scored four times in 20:14 minutes and won half of the eight shots.

“Nové Zámky” lost 3:5 to “Slovan” Bratislava in the duel between teams from the bottom of the overall standings. Defender Roberts Mamčić (34; 6+15) scored the first goal of “Nové Zámky” in 22 minutes, took a total of four shots and had an efficiency of -1.

In the German League (DEL), the “Fischtown Pinguins” of Bremerhaven withdrew from the leading position, recognizing the superiority of the national champion “Red Bull” of Munich on the road with 2:4. Kristers Gudlevski (91.44% shooting in 37 games) managed 26 of 30 shots today.

