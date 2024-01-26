INDUSTRIAL NURSERIES – UNIDO provides support

The meeting between Edgard Razafindravahy and representatives of UNIDO was held at the MIC headquarters in Ambohidahy.

Industrial incubator initiatives are reaching cruising speed, but other achievements await the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in continuing the momentum for industrial development. It is in this context that the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) intends to support the Big Island in making these a reality. To this end, this UN branch will collaborate with the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade to find project developers.

This will be with a view to further accelerating nursery and industrial zone projects. A meeting was held yesterday between representatives of UNIDO and Edgard Razafindravahy, Minister of Industrialization and Trade and his colleagues within this department. “The ministry is working hard to achieve the objectives set by the State for this second term. Among the challenges set by the Minister of Industrialization and Trade, Edgard Razafindravahy, is the establishment of around thirty industrial units which have yet to be installed, but also the putting into operation of those already set up. on our feet,” announced the MIC in a press release yesterday. UNIDO has the necessary experience as well as industrial development technicians.

Project developers

Reason why this branch of the UN will provide support in the search for project developers who will be able to support the progress of the Big Island in the establishment of nurseries and industrial zones. It should be remembered that UNIDO supports employees wishing to embark on the path of industrial development. This support provided by this organization thus demonstrates the seriousness of the industrialization projects implemented by Madagascar. The two parties will also go to Vienna shortly to meet project developers in order to bring the next industrial development and nursery projects to fruition. “This will not stop at discussions around a table. They will translate directly into concrete actions in order to impact the development of the grassroots population,” confides, for his part, Edgard Razafindravahy, Minister of Industrialization and Trade.

Malagasy technicians and operators will also be trained through exchanges and transfer of skills which prove necessary for future projects. “There will be close collaboration between UNIDO and MIC in terms of sending specialized technicians to support the development of small industries. This will be done at all stages, from the installation of the units through the training of economic operators and up to the commissioning of these industrial incubators,” it says.

Itamara Randriamamonjy