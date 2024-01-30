Indy van Hees survived the stint drama and learned to live with her grief

#Indy #van #Hees #survived #stint #drama #learned #live #grief

The stint accident in Oss, just over five years ago, is still etched in the memory of many people. Four young children died on the tracks at West station in Oss. The Stint, an electric handcart in which the children were traveling, collided with a train on the way to school around nine o’clock. Indy van Hees (then 11 years old) survived the terrible accident together with the driver. Her sisters Dana (8) and Liva (4) died.

The now sixteen-year-old Indy was a guest on the RTL program Humberto on Monday evening. Presenter Tan made the documentary ‘Five years after the Stint’ at the end of last year. In the TV studio, Indy talked about the reactions to the documentary and how she restarted her life after the accident on September 20, 2018.

“We received very positive reactions, even from people I did not know personally. That we as a family are very strong at the moment and so am I,” says Indy. “That really gave me strength, to hear from others that I am doing well and that we would do well together to continue in this way.”

“It doesn’t matter how people react, as long as they know what happened.”

At Humberto’s table, Indy says that she and her parents are often reminded of the dramatic accident. “Sometimes it is difficult to share that with each other or with others. People can sometimes react very uncomfortably to it, but I am actually used to that by now. And I am also learning to deal with it. It doesn’t really matter how people react, as long as they know about our story and what happened.”

Due to the accident, Indy still has a lot of pain in her leg in everyday life. “I am being treated well by the doctors in the hospital. With treatments I can tolerate the pain well. I am already doing better than six months ago.”

“I have learned to deal with sadness”

The documentary has caused quite a stir in Indy. “It has taught me to express my sadness. I have learned to deal with the sadness and I also get help with it. As a result, things are better now and I can express my feelings to mom and dad.”

Parents Wendy and Erwin are present in the studio during the conversation. When asked about her daughter, Wendy thinks that her daughter is doing well. “She is going to take new steps in her life. Go out into the wide world and make plans for the future. That is good for you as a mother. Of course you want to keep them with you. The fear that has arisen will never go away. It is Sometimes it’s hard to let her go.”

Indy is also taking on new challenges. “I have been scouted for a beauty pageant. I am going to participate in it. It doesn’t matter whether you have scars, are missing a leg or have some sort of disability. I also dare to walk in a bikini in the final. I would like to participate show other people. It also helps me with my processing.”

You may also find this interesting:

Stintdrama: five years ago things went horribly wrong in Oss

Humberto Tan talks to parents of children who died in a stint accident

5 years after the Stint: affected parents about their band and their ‘3 musketeers’