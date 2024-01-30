Indy van Hees talks about life after stint drama in Oss

#Indy #van #Hees #talks #life #stint #drama #Oss

Six months ago, the documentary ‘Five Years After De Stint’ by Humberto Tan and RTL Nieuws was released about the drama in Oss. In the documentary, Indy tells how she is doing now and what happened in the years after the accident.

Comments documentary

Last night Indy and Humberto discussed the reactions to the documentary.

“We received very positive reactions, even from people I did not know personally. We were also told that as a family, but also that I am individually very strong and that we are in a very strong position at the moment,” says Indy

“That really gave me strength, to hear from others that I am doing well and that we would do well to continue the way we are all doing.”

Indy explains how she and her parents are still confronted every day with what happened five and a half years ago. Talking about it is also not always easy, when some people don’t know that this tragedy happened to Indy.

Leg pain

“People can sometimes react very uncomfortably to it, but I’m actually used to that. And I’m also learning to deal with it. It doesn’t really matter how people react, as long as they know the story and what happened. “

Indy still has a lot of trouble with her leg, which she was seriously injured in the accident. “I do get very good help in the hospital and I receive pain treatments to relieve the pain as much as possible.” She says that things are going better than six months ago.

‘It’s going better’

“Making the documentary has stirred something in all of us. It has taught me to express my sadness. I have learned to deal with my sadness and I also get help with it, which makes things better now.”

Indy’s parents say that there have certainly been difficult moments, but that in general Indy is doing very well now and that it is nice to see her making all kinds of plans and getting on with her life.