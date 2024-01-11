INFANT PREP: Extreme prematurity shows the way

#INFANT #PREP #Extreme #prematurity #shows

Infants born extremely prematurely, between the 22nd and 27th weeks of pregnancy, are among the most vulnerable patients in healthcare. The risk of serious complications is extremely high. Nearly one in four extremely premature babies dies before the age of 1.

There is ample evidence in favor of giving breast milk to these premature babies

rather than cow’s milk-based preparations. It is known that cow’s milk preparations increase the risk of developing, for example, serious intestinal inflammation and sepsis (serious blood-borne infection). In Sweden, where the study took place, all very premature infants receive breast milk from their mothers or donated breast milk. Despite this, almost 1 in 10 premature babies will develop a serious inflammation of the intestine called necrotizing enterocolitis. “3 out of 10 children die from it and those who survive often have neurological problems afterwards”specifies one of the lead authors, Dr Thomas Abrahamsson, professor at Linköping University and head of the neonatal department at Linköping University Hospital.

Few studies have been carried out on very premature infants with a comparison of the different care protocols provided. There is therefore a great need for scientific evidence on best practices to give these children the best chance of survival and health later in life.

What nutritional supplement, what enrichment? For these very premature babies to grow as well as possible, it is necessary to provide them with nutrients that breast milk contains. This is why pediatricians and health professionals supplement breast milk with a protein supplement, or enrichment.

Enrichment was previously made from cow’s milk. But some suspect that fortifying cow’s milk increases the risk of serious complications. Today there is enrichment based on breast milk given and used in some neonatal units in certain regions. Can this enrichment based on donated breast milk reduce the risk of complications in these infants?

The study, called N-Forte (the Nordic study on human milk fortification in extremely preterm infants), the largest ever carried out on the subject, is carried out among 228 extremely premature infants, randomly divided into 2 groups of equal size to receive respectively a enrichment based on breast milk and cow’s milk. The researchers examined whether the two groups differed in the incidence of necrotizing enterocolitis, sepsis and death. The analysis reveals that:

among children treated with breast milk enrichment, 35.7% experienced these complications;

the corresponding proportion was 34.5% in the group having received enrichment based on cow’s milk, which reflects an absence of difference between the groups;

it is therefore not decisive whether very premature infants receive enrichment based on cow’s milk or from donated breast milk;

no other positive effect of enrichment based on breast milk is observed, vs. based on cow’s milk.

This large and well-conducted study “now allows us to state with great certainty that the base of given breast milk or cow’s milk does not induce any particular effect on this group of hyper-vulnerable patients”, confirms Dr Thomas Abrahamsson. Additionally, these results are consistent with those of a smaller study conducted in Canada in 2018.

Finally, useful results for the nutrition of all premature babies.