Infinix is ​​slowly winning the hearts of Poles. The numbers are impressive!

Infinix is ​​a brand that has developed very dynamically recently – not only globally, but also in Poland. The company was appreciated by Poles who are increasingly using smartphones from the young manufacturer.

Infinix It is part of the group of manufacturers that have ambitious plans and are confidently stepping into the smartphone market worldwide. The manufacturer is accelerating faster and faster and his efforts have been noticed and appreciated.

The company’s sales performance is something that Infinix can certainly be proud of. In the third quarter of 2023, the brand was among Top ten global manufacturers Smartphones in terms of the number of devices launched in the global market.

Infinix is ​​doing great – also in Poland

In Poland, the manufacturer has been present since September 2022 and it was only in 2023 that it was delivered to our Polish market. 150 thousand smartphones.

This shows that the Poles are also more and more interested in the brand’s achievements, and their number is constantly growing – just like the smartphone models available here. Infinix is ​​also focusing on exciting innovations and new solutions, for which it won at CES 2024.

It has won several awards, including: Available in Poland Smartphone Zero 30 5G“Get the privileges.”Vlogging star at CES 2024” And “The best smartphone for vlogging at CES 2024“. The fact that this is a great model (not only in the context of the camera) is proven not only by the awards, but also by Damian’s testing:

This smartphone should be a big hit in Poland! My take on a unique mid-range car at a great price

The latest Infinix technologies introduced at CES 2024 were also praised. These include: E-Color Shift technology, which allows you to change the colors of the smartphone case without consuming power. In addition, AirCharge, a technology that allows wireless charging at a distance of up to 20 cm and at an angle of 60 degrees from the charging base:

You can charge this smartphone in the air. This ambitious brand will put the industry kings to shame

Source: Press release