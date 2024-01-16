Inflamed sinuses: 10 symptoms of sinusitis

    In some cases, a cold develops into inflammation of the sinuses. This shows various signs.

    In Germany, millions of people suffer from the acute form of sinusitis every year. As a rule, it arises from a common cold and is therefore caused by a cold. This causes the fine, mucous-covered connecting channels between the nasal cavity and its various sinuses to become blocked. Sinusitis is manifested by various symptoms. The color of the nasal secretion is also striking and characteristic.

    Sinusitis: Ten symptoms that show you have sinusitis

    A sinus infection usually results from a common cold. © jmguyon/IMAGO

    Normally, the nasal secretion, together with inhaled dust particles, dirt particles or pathogens, is constantly transported away from the sinuses towards the nose and throat by tiny cilia NDR online reported. However, if the mucous membranes become inflamed, they subsequently swell. This causes the drainage to stall and pathogens can multiply in the sinuses. The inflammation spreads, the mucous membranes continue to swell and form even more nasal mucus. An acute sinus infection is usually manifested by the following symptoms:

    • A cold that doesn’t stop
    • Headache
    • yellow-greenish nasal mucus
    • In the morning a lot of mucus runs out of the nose
    • sticky feeling in throat
    • Odor disorder
    • Feeling of pressure around the eyes
    • Pain in the upper jaw
    • Worsening of sore throat and cough
    • increased temperature and fever (up to 40 degrees)

    When those affected get out of bed or lean forward, the symptoms usually worsen. Other symptoms such as red eyes, swollen face, neck pain or vision problems also indicate complications.

    Secret weapon against inflammation

    A nasal shower (promotional link) can be very helpful for a sinus infection. It works by flushing a saline solution through the nasal passages. This process helps clear the nasal passages of mucus, dust, pollen, and other irritants. A special nasal saline solution (promotional link) can also help soothe and reduce swollen tissue, making breathing easier and reducing sinus pressure. In addition, regular use of a nasal douche can strengthen the nose’s natural defense mechanisms and thus help prevent infections.

    Sinus infection: This is how a doctor makes the diagnosis

    To determine whether the sinuses are inflamed, the doctor usually first asks about symptoms such as pain, fever, general health, cough, sputum, and smell and taste disorders. Finally, he can use an endoscope to examine the inside of the nose and, if necessary, take a swab of the secretion, which is examined in a laboratory for pathogens. This method is particularly used for long-standing complaints. In the event of complications or an unclear cause, the medical manual says MSD Manual Usually an ultrasound or a computer tomography (CT) is used.

    This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.

