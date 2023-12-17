Inflammatory intestinal diseases, 11 thousand patients in Puglia

BARI – Over 900 patients taken care of and 2,600 visits carried out in 2023. These are the numbers of the activity dedicated to patients suffering from chronic intestinal inflammatory diseases that the administrative director of the ASL Bari, Luigi Fruscio, illustrated today in Gravina in Puglia , during the first day of the 3rd meeting of the MICro association. Italy ODV chaired by Vincenzo Florio.

Ten years after its birth, the Association has decided to celebrate the anniversary by organizing a two-day event in which to take stock. Throughout Puglia there are 11 thousand patients who are followed by a network of services made up of thirteen teams of professionals, in turn coordinated by three specialized clinics: one within the Digestive Endoscopy of the Perinei hospital, directed by Doctor Francesco Gatti, the other in the Gastroenterology of the San Paolo hospital in Bari, directed by Dr. Enrico Amati, and then the Digestive Endoscopy clinic of the Venere hospital, led by Dr. Alessandro Antonio Azzarone.

