Inflation and economic uncertainty are risks until 2026, warns World Economic Forum

#Inflation #economic #uncertainty #risks #warns #World #Economic #Forum

Regarding economic uncertainty and declining development, the report highlights that these factors will be persistently felt in a world marked by “growing economic and technological divides”, highlights the “Global Risks Report 2024”.

Inflation and economic uncertainty are among the biggest global risks for the next two years, according to the “Global Risks Report 2024”, prepared for the World Economic Forum by Marsh McLennan and Zurich.

This study presents the views of more than 1,400 experts, policy makers and business leaders in identifying the main global risks in the short, medium and long term and the top-10 global risks by severity for the next two and 10 years.

According to this report, the biggest risk in two years is misinformation and information, while in ten years the biggest threat is extreme weather events.

Regarding economic uncertainty and declining development, the report highlights that these factors will be persistently felt in a world marked by “growing economic and technological divides”. The “Global Risks Report 2024” highlights that “in the long term, obstacles to economic mobility may increase, separating large segments of the population from economic opportunities”.

“Countries prone to conflict or vulnerable to climate change may become increasingly isolated from investment, technologies and job creation. In the absence of pathways to safe and secure livelihoods, individuals may be more prone to crime, militarization or radicalization,” this report highlights.

Carolina Klint, chief commercial officer of Marsh McLennan Europe, considers that “advances in Artificial Intelligence will radically disrupt the risk perspectives of organizations, with many struggling to react to threats arising from disinformation, disintermediation and strategic miscalculation”.

This official estimates that “at the same time, companies are having to negotiate supply chains that have become more complex due to geopolitics, climate change and cyber threats from a growing number of malicious agents. It will take relentless focus to build resilience at organizational, national and international levels – and greater cooperation between the public and private sectors – to navigate this rapidly evolving risk landscape.”