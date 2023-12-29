Inflation drops to 1.4% in December

#Inflation #drops #December

INE reveals that “the main contribution to this slowdown comes from the behavior of food prices, which decreased by 0.6% compared to the previous month”.

The variation in the index for energy products stood at -10.5% (-12.4% in the previous month) and the index for unprocessed food products slowed to 2.0% (3.5% in November) .

An average variation in the last twelve months is estimated at 4.3% (5.0% in the previous month), which compares with the average variation of 7.8% in 2022.

The Portuguese Harmonized Consumer Price Index (HIPC) recorded a year-on-year variation of 1.8% (2.2% in the previous month).

This is INE’s quick estimate. The definitive data regarding inflation for the month of December 2023 will be published on January 11, 2024.