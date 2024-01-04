Inflation in Germany moderates expectations of a quick interest rate cut | Pricing

#Inflation #Germany #moderates #expectations #quick #interest #rate #cut #Pricing

The inflation rate in Germany, which in November had approached the 2% barrier, rose again above 3% in December, affected by very significant base effects. The result reduces the chances of the European Central Bank (ECB) moving towards lowering interest rates in the coming months.

After falling to 2.3% in November and having contributed decisively to the overall result for the euro zone being 2.4%, the annual inflation rate in Germany returned to rising: according to the published flash estimate This Thursday by the country’s statistical authorities, the year-on-year price variation rose 1.5 percentage points in December, reaching 3.8%.

These numbers, together with the increase already announced in France from 3.5% to 3.7%, also create in the euro zone the expectation of an interruption in December of the sequence of declines in inflation that has been seen in recent months.

December inflation data in the euro zone will be released this Friday by Eurostat and a survey carried out by among analysts points to an average increase from 2.4% to 3%.

Portugal was one of the countries in which the annual inflation rate still maintained a downward trend in December, with a slight decrease from 1.5% to 1.4%.

At European level, and particularly in Germany, this return to rising inflation was already widely expected due to what is known as the “base effect”. It was in December last year that, after rising sharply in the previous months, fuel prices began to fall. In the case of Germany, this decrease was driven by support measures launched by the government.

This now makes the comparison of prices compared to the same period last year less favorable. If, in November, Energy prices in Germany were 4.5% lower than a year ago, in December they were 4.1% higher, being responsible for most of the rise recorded in the global annual inflation rate.

The expectation is that this base effect will continue to be felt in January and February, contributing, along with the price rises recorded at the beginning of the year in several countries (such as those related to the end of zero VAT in Portugal), to maintain upward pressure on the value of inflation.

In the markets, after the faster-than-expected fall in inflation between September and November, expectations were created that the ECB’s reference interest rate, which currently stands at 4%, could begin to fall very soon. Some market indicators even pointed to the first decline occurring at the central bank’s March meeting.

However, confirmation of the existence of this base effect, which could keep the European inflation rate at values ​​far from the 2% target at least until the end of February, makes it easier for ECB members to justify a strategy of prolonged maintenance of current interest rate levels as a way of combating inflation.

At the last press conference, in an attempt to reduce expectations of very rapid interest rate cuts in the euro zone, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, made a point of pointing out that, throughout 2024, the decline in the inflation rate in the euro zone it will be done more slowly than what happened in the second half of 2023 and, in particular, there would be significant difficulties in the first months of the year, something that is now beginning to be confirmed.

Portugal pays less than 3% on debt

It was in this context of inflation and still persistently high interest rates that Portugal carried out, this Thursday, its usual syndicated issuance of public debt. To launch a new series of Treasury Bonds, the Treasury and Public Debt Management Agency – IGCP turned, as usual, to a banking syndicate, which helped obtain financing of 4 billion euros for the Portuguese State on 10 years.

Taking advantage of the decline in interest rates on debt, seen in recent weeks in the markets, and a demand that reached 19 billion euros, the Portuguese Treasury was able to carry out this issue at a rate slightly below 3%.

Finance plans, during the year 2024, to issue long-term debt worth 13.9 billion euros of long-term bonds.