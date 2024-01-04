Inflation in Germany rose again at the end of 2023 | Economy

Jan 04, 2024 at 3:25 PM

Prices in Germany were on average 3.8 percent higher in December 2023 than a year earlier. This is mainly because energy prices have risen, according to figures from the German statistics agency Destatis.

The fact that energy has become more expensive for the Germans was mainly due to the loss of government support. This support was still in force in December 2022, which caused prices to be lower.

With an increase of 3.8 percent, inflation in December was higher than the 2.3 percent in November. However, it is significantly lower than in the first half of last year, when inflation in our eastern neighbors regularly exceeded 8 percent. Monetary depreciation in Germany was also very high in the second half of 2022.

It is not yet clear how much prices in the Netherlands increased in December. Statistics agency CBS will provide an initial estimate on Friday, with the final figure following a week later.

