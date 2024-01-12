Inflation rises slightly above expectations to 3.4% in December

The market was already expecting a slight increase, so the result was not surprising. Accommodation costs are now the main pressure on price indicators in the world’s largest economy.

Inflation in the US was above expected in December, reaching 0.3% quarter-on-quarter and 3.4% year-on-year, with accommodation expenses weighing on the indicator. Even so, underlying inflation fell in the year-on-year analysis, reaching the lows of May 2021.

The market was already expecting a slight increase in the price indicator in the last month of the year, although projections ended up being exceeded: for the year-on-year reading, analysts pointed to 3.2%, while the chain value was estimated at 0.2% .

On the underlying inflation side, the expectation for the chain reading coincided with the value released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, that is, 0.3%, while the year-on-year 3.9% was only marginally above the projection of 3 .8%.

The increase was mainly driven by the accommodation category, that is, rents and house prices. This element of the price basket rose 0.5% across the board and was responsible for almost half of the advance in the underlying indicator, the data details. In year-on-year terms, accommodation increased by 6.2%.

On the wages side, a dynamic that Federal Reserve officials have been highlighting as key in the ongoing monetary tightening equation, the chain increase was 0.2%, translating into a year-on-year increase of 0.8%. These data give more strength to the idea that the cycle of increases in policy rates will be close to an end, given the impact that wage dynamics were having on Fed policy.

Remember that the market has been shifting its focus to the timing of the interest cuts expected this year, with a good number of investors and analysts betting on interest rate cuts as early as March. Looking at the CME Group’s analysis tool, the FedWatch Tool, the perception changed little with the release of this data, with a 67.1% calculated probability of declines in two months’ time, slightly above the 64.7% recorded in the Last day.

