Inflation stands at 1.4% in December and 4.3% in 2023

This is a slight decrease compared to the value recorded in November. Last year, average annual inflation reached the highest value in the last 30 years, having fallen to almost half in 2023.

National inflation stood at 1.4% in December, after 1.5% reached in November. In total for the year, Portuguese inflation stood at 4.3%.

This is the first estimate from the National Statistics Institute (INE) for inflation data for December and the total for the year. The final data will be known in early January.

It should be remembered that, in 2022, Portugal ended the year with an inflation rate of 7.8%, which is the highest value in the last 30 years. Since then, and due to the rise in interest rates by the ECB, inflation has fallen to its current value.

“The main contribution to this slowdown comes from the behavior of food prices, which will have decreased by 0.6% compared to the previous month”, highlights INE.

Underlying inflation, which excludes energy and food products, stood at 2.6% in December, representing a drop compared to the 2.9% recorded in the previous month. “The variation in the index for energy products stood at -10.5% and the index for unprocessed food products slowed to 2%”, maintains the statistical office.

