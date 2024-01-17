Influencer George Ciupilan was beaten by a group of boys

#Influencer #George #Ciupilan #beaten #group #boys

A Romanian influencer of only 22 years old was brutally beaten by a group of boys. He stated that this aggression is the price of his popularity and that many are envious.

George Ciupilan was born in Romania, but grew up in Italy. In 2019, the young man participated in the reality show “Il Collegio”, and in 2021 he was noticed in the reality show “La Caserma”. In 2022, the young man entered the VIP Big Brother house, another successful show. Currently, on Instagram, he has about 570 thousand followers. On TikTok, he is surrounded by almost 2 million followers.

George Ciupilan was beaten

George has not only fans around him, but also people who wish him harm. On January 14, 2024, the influencer was attacked by a group of boys. Shortly after, the young man stated that he was beaten because he is too popular and that he hopes that other influencers do not suffer like him.

George Ciupilan’s message

“Hello! Unfortunately, this is my current physical condition. I still have some upper body tests to do, especially my shoulder which I struggle to move. Unfortunately, this aggression is the price of my popularity. I hope that no other colleague who does the same activity as me will have something like this happen to them and have to risk their health, as it is happening to me these hours,” said George on Instagram.

Romanian influencer, brutally beaten. The reason is hallucinatory. Photo source Instagram

No details are known about the people who resorted to this deed, but the police are investigating to determine who the culprits are. Now the influencer feels very well and is ready to resume his activity.

Famous TikTok influencer detained by police

Recently, Robert Matache, a famous TikTok influencer, was accused of tricking those seeking his help that he would help them get the money if they paid him a certain amount. However, only 28 customers filed a complaint.

The authorities discovered that Robert Matache was the administrator of a consulting firm, a company he promoted intensively online, which aimed to assist those who wanted to develop and submit projects for European funds.

The influencer received the money as an advance, but did not help the customers. After the money was transferred to his and the partners’ accounts, Robert Matache stopped answering calls and tried to make himself invisible.