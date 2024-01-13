Influencers are caught – they are threatened with a fine of 600,000 euros and a percentage of their profits from advertising News

#Influencers #caught #threatened #fine #euros #percentage #profits #advertising #News

Nowadays, influencer is gaining more and more speed and popularity. However, Italy is preparing strict measures and punishments as influencers face a serious fine because they actually provide services with audio and video content. The new strict measures that control their activity mainly apply to mega-influencers with a minimum of one million followers and with 2% activity among their audience.

The requirement is that they must be extremely transparent when it comes to advertising. Such type of influencers earn the most from a publication on YouTube (20 – 35 thousand euros) and on the “Tik Tok” platform (7-18 thousand euros). Sanctions for them are up to 600 thousand euros, as well as up to 1% from the profits, if they do not protect the minors, reports “Telegraf.bg”.

The clampdown on influencers comes days after controversy surrounding the world’s most followed fashion influencer, Chiara Ferrani, is currently under investigation for fraud.

The digital communication strategy company DeRev published data that Italian influencers earn up to 348 million euros per year. The entire industry around them, related to fashion, cosmetics, beauty, travel and lifestyle, generated a record amount of over 1 billion euros.

A micro-influencer (with 50,000-100,000 followers) earns a maximum of 400 euros per post, a macro-influencer (with 300,000-1 million followers) earns up to 1,500 euros, while a celebrity with over 3 million followers earns up to 5 thousand euros per publication.

On Instagram, the situation is even more profitable, where a very famous person with more than 5 million followers can earn up to 30,000 euros per post, and those with between 1 and 5 million followers earn up to a solid 7,500 euros per post .

On the Tik Tok social platform, so-called nano-influencers (with 5,000-10,000 followers) earn up to 250 euros, macro-influencers – up to 7,000 euros, and mega-influencers – amounts up to 75,000 euros.

On YouTube, the nano-influencer earns up to 1,500 euros, the micro-influencer – up to 5,000 euros, the macro-influencer (with 100,000-500,000 followers) – up to 20,000 euros, and the celebrities with over 1 million followers – between 35,000 and 80 thousand euros.

STARS

Author Eva Grigorova

Bogdanska had an accident with the child in the car

Author Eva Grigorova

In Italy, the ranking of the most followed influencers on Instagram is led by the Senegalese Kabi Leim – 80 million followers, followed by Chiara Ferrani – 29.5 million, etc.