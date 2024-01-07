Influencers will be informed about data protection and consumer rights

#Influencers #informed #data #protection #consumer #rights

At the end of the month, on January 31, a seminar will be held for influencers and digital content creators on how to avoid violations of data protection and consumer rights protection when creating and publishing content on social networks and digital platforms, LETA was informed by business school “Turība”.

According to the regulation of regulatory acts, influencers are performers of economic or professional activities, so they, like in other business models where the consumer is involved, must comply with several requirements of the regulatory regulation, the organizers of the event noted.

In the seminar, data protection expert, dean of “Turība” Faculty of Law Ivo Krievs will talk about how to avoid violations of data protection rights in the work of influencers – for example, what principles should be followed when creating material, how long photos can be stored, how to react when receiving a complaint from a photo or of the person in the video material and what are the additional responsibilities of the influencer.

Zanda Dāvida, chief lawyer of the Consumer Rights Monitoring Department of the Consumer Rights Protection Center (PTAC), will draw the attention of seminar participants to how influencers can protect themselves from violations of consumer rights protection, including how to protect themselves from dishonest cooperation partners.

Seminar “Social networks: how to influence wisely?” will be held at the “Turība” embassy, ​​Elizabetes Street 59, Riga, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It can also be followed online.