Influenza and Covid, Bertolaso: «Increasing cases, it is essential to get vaccinated»

#Influenza #Covid #Bertolaso #Increasing #cases #essential #vaccinated

“Cases of Covid and especially flu are increasing and we are especially worried about what may happen during the Christmas holidays.” The regional councilor for Welfare said this today, 18 DecemberGuido Bertolaso, on the sidelines of the press conference held at Palazzo Lombardia on the topic of the psychologist and pedagogist at school.

«I wonder – continued Bertolaso ​​- what is the point of our appeals to get vaccinated against the flu and against Covid, the responses to these invitations, in fact, they are below expectations.” “It is clear that – added the councilor – if one does not get vaccinated, then the final terminal of these problems becomes the emergency room, where everyone goes and, in most cases, they have not been vaccinated”.

«Lombardy – concluded Bertolaso ​​- is the only one to have a epidemiological surveillance system for all infectious diseases, especially for viral diseases. Patients who show flu symptoms are immediately swabbed and typed. In our region we have a control system that monitors the different strains of Covid, rather than ecoviruses or flu viruses in real time.”