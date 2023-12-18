Influenza and Covid, Bertolaso: «Increasing cases, it is essential to get vaccinated»

#Influenza #Covid #Bertolaso #Increasing #cases #essential #vaccinated

“Cases of Covid and especially flu are increasing and we are especially worried about what may happen during the Christmas holidays.” The regional councilor for Welfare said this today, 18 DecemberGuido Bertolaso, on the sidelines of the press conference held at Palazzo Lombardia on the topic of the psychologist and pedagogist at school.

«I wonder – continued Bertolaso ​​- what is the point of our appeals to get vaccinated against the flu and against Covid, the responses to these invitations, in fact, they are below expectations.” “It is clear that – added the councilor – if one does not get vaccinated, then the final terminal of these problems becomes the emergency room, where everyone goes and, in most cases, they have not been vaccinated”.

«Lombardy – concluded Bertolaso ​​- is the only one to have a epidemiological surveillance system for all infectious diseases, especially for viral diseases. Patients who show flu symptoms are immediately swabbed and typed. In our region we have a control system that monitors the different strains of Covid, rather than ecoviruses or flu viruses in real time.”

Also Read:  Japanese government appoints first woman to highest rank in country's navy -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Artificial intelligence can recognize childhood autism based only on retina photos | Science
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News