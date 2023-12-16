Influenza and Covid: the Region raises the alert threshold

#Influenza #Covid #Region #raises #alert #threshold

Sneezing, runny noses. Fever, breathing difficulties, bronchiolitis. It’s cold outside, and these are precisely the “hottest” days of respiratory viruses. Especially for those that affect children: this is told by common experience, among sick children and decimated school classes, and the data confirms it. The latest bulletin of the epidemiological surveillance of the Lombardy Region on flu-like syndromes, reported weekly from 4 to 10 December, speaks of “high intensity” of viral circulation, with an incidence of 14.3 cases per thousand assisted (patients of general practitioners and paediatricians). But this contagion travels at very different speeds: the 0 to 4 year age group is the most affected, with 31 cases per thousand people, while in the 5 to 14 year age group the incidence is 13.4 cases per thousand assisted, among among adults (15-64 years) the rate is 14.6 cases per thousand people and among the over 65s the rate drops to 8.6 cases per thousand people. Projecting the regional data onto the Bergamo area, here the estimate is of around 15-16 thousand people affected by these viruses in the last week, including around 1,300 children up to 4 years old and around 1,500 in the 5 to 14 year old range.

The recommendations of the Ats

The pulse of the situation can be clearly seen in schools. Precisely for this reason, various institutes are issuing circulars on the precautions to be taken, also attaching a note from the Hygiene and health prevention department of the Bergamo ATS.

We start from an observation: «There is an increase in respiratory syndromes, with a growth trend close to an epidemic level of high intensity», which «contribute to the circulation of various pathogens, including influenza viruses and Sars-Cov -2″. Several recommendations arise from this: «Stay at home if you have feverish respiratory symptoms»; «in the event of a confirmed Covid-19 infection, although there is no obligation to isolate according to current legislation, it is strongly recommended to stay at home, taking care to use a mask on occasions of contact with other people»; «consider using a mask» e «sanitize your hands frequently”, “frequently apply room ventilation”. The ATS also reminds us of the importance of vaccination, both anti-Covid and anti-flu.

Pediatricians

The first point of contact for families remains the pediatrician: «An intense phase began just this week», observes Luigi Greco, pediatrician and treasurer of the Bergamo Medical Association: «It is not a critical phase – specifies the pediatrician –, but the typical trend of the season. Many upper respiratory tract infections have been detected: more streptococcal infections than bronchiolitis, while the flu has now begun to appear and we expect it in the coming weeks.” An “appeal” then flows, aimed in particular at parents: “Don’t panic – underlines Luigi Greco -. In case of symptoms it is important to check how the child is doing, whether he is lively and reactive, and not to be shocked by the value of the fever. This year there is also a good success of the anti-flu campaign».

In the ward

A significant flow can also be seen in hospitals. «The number of visits to the pediatric emergency room remained fairly constant from September to the end of November – explains Lucio Verdoni, head of emergency pediatrics at the Papa Giovanni XXIII Asst in Bergamo – when there was an initial 10% increase in accesses. The most significant increase was in the last week where we detected a 25% growth in accesses (an average of 65-70 accesses per day). The surge is obviously due to the respiratory pathology, as usual in this season of the year, not only for bronchiolitis (currently 5 hospitalized and 1-2 in the emergency room, mainly caused by respiratory syncytial virus), but also for pneumonia ( we had two mycoplasma pneumonias). In the last week we have also found positive swabs for Sars-Cov2 much more frequently, two requiring hospitalization in ordinary hospitalization and with a favorable outcome (as always in children)”.

An “acceleration in the last week”, and specifically for bronchiolitis, is also noted by Cesare Ghitti, director of the Maternal-Child and Pediatrics department of the Bergamo Est Asst: “Every year the peak period shifts slightly – reasons the head physician – had been anticipated in the last two years. Forms of influenza and Rsv overlap (the syncytial virus responsible for bronchiolitis, ed.), and Covid is still encountered: last night, for example, we recorded four children positive for Sars-CoV-2, two of whom were then hospitalized. The influx into the emergency room for seasonal pathologies is very intense and the department is full. All this reiterates the importance of getting vaccinated against the flu, to reduce at least one pathology. We think that we won’t have a slowdown in the influx until after the holidays.”

More beds for Covid

The spread of respiratory viruses obviously affects the entire population, regardless of age, and the recent “overload” on the healthcare system has pushed the Region to raise the alert level. Just yesterday the General Directorate of Welfare sent ua communication for «the activation of the emergency room and first level hospital phases»: in concreto, indication is given to increase the number of beds for patients with respiratory syndromes (Covid, influenza or similar pathologies). This is a first step on a scale that also includes a “level 2”, a “level 3” and an “epidemic level”. In “level 1” (which is triggered when in the entire Region there are more than 50 hospitalized in intensive care and 500 ordinary patients for Covid/flu as a “primary disease”) “the functionality of the hospital system is fully preserved”, specifies the plan of the Lombardy region. Attention also focuses on the next few days: «In the planning of actions it is recommended – thus concludes the note issued on Friday 15 December – to adapt the hospital and local offer with respect to a potential increase in respiratory syndromes in conjunction with the Christmas holidays and with a possible increase in requests to emergency rooms.”