Influenza, Covid, vaccines: interview with Pregliasco

There is a resurgence of cases of Covid-19. “We are not in a situation of serious danger to public health, but let’s not forget that this last week before Christmas we also recorded over 400 deaths in Italy linked to coronavirus”. These are warning words spoken to QuiFinanza by Fabrizio PregliascoMedical Director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Hospital in Milan, as well as professor of General and Applied Hygiene at the University of Milan.

Four years after the first cases of Covid-19 recorded in Wuhan, the new variants of the virus – combined with onset of seasonal flu which is affecting millions of citizens – risk putting to the test the tranquility that we would all like to have in the last days of the year. And so, in an exclusive interview given to Finance herePregliasco returns to talk about more appropriate behaviors to be maintained during the Christmas time to avoid endangering the health of the elderly and the most vulnerable.

Prof. Pregliasco, in recent weeks, Covid-19 cases have started to grow again in our country. What should we expect for the days between Christmas and New Year?

The situation has become worrying again, at least as far as the number of positive patients, which almost doubled in the three weeks of December. The data we collect is in line with the forecasts we have been making for months: without any longer any respect for individual prevention rules and with the arrival of low winter temperatures, it was clear that cases would rise again. Now, however, caution is needed to prevent the end-of-year celebrations from becoming even more complicated.

In addition to the resurgence of Covid, we also have to deal with seasonal flu: there are many Italians stuck in bed, with very severe symptoms.

For about a month we have been recording a increase in the number of entries in almost all hospitals in our country. Patients who end up in intensive therapy they have all contracted Covid-19, while in ordinary departments the higher pressure is largely caused by the effects of seasonal flu. The risk is that it comes to a double peak between Christmas and New Yearresulting in flooding of the emergency room.

What behaviors should we follow in the company of friends and relatives?

We will be able to spend Christmas in peace, but we will have to do so by respecting some fundamental indications. First of all, it is necessary use masks in moments of conviviality if you feel any symptoms of malaise or excessive tiredness. The second recommendation concerns precisely patients who have contracted Covid: if they are elderly or frail, it is necessary to resort to antiviral drugs. The one reported by the World Health Organization is the Paxlovid. Finally, I will never tire of saying it, we recommend to all citizens of undergo the vaccineboth for coronavirus and for flu syndrome.

Can the two vaccines be given together? Are there any contraindications?

For years I have been involved in the development of flu vaccines and I also participated in the studies for the one against Covid-19. The two things go hand in hand, we are experimenting combined vaccines that can contain both in a single injection. To date this scenario does not yet exist, but I can say with absolute tranquility that you can get both shots in the same vaccination sessionon the same day, at the same time.

Who should undergo vaccines?

In particular the elderly, subjects with other pathologies already present and immunosuppressed patients. But each of us is called to do our part to protect everyone’s health.

Among those who get sick, a too widespread tendency is to treat the symptoms by taking antibiotics. Is it the right thing to do?

Absolutely not. Flu forms and Covid-19 they cannot be treated with antibiotics. This is a serious problem: they are used in industrial quantities, in the hope that they will have an effect – often without any medical prescription and using the packages that are already present at home – but they are not the right drugs to treat these pathologies.

His latest book “Superbugs. A threat to fight”, written with Paola Arosio for the Scienza e Idee publishing house, places the emphasis on the abuse of antibiotics that we have done over the years…

After having been abused for decades, antibiotics are today losing their effectiveness in combating some particularly cunning and resistant bacteria. Those that, in fact, with Paola Arosio we have renamed superbatteri. He confirmed this recently the World Health Organization. There is a significant risk that some pathologies that we have fought effectively for decades will return to the surface. I always say it: the antibiotic is like a blade, every time we use it loses some of its effectiveness”.

In recent weeks, a very heated debate has broken out on possible cuts in the old-age pensions of doctors and nurses, a provision that Giorgia Meloni’s government had included in the first draft of the budget law. Now this rule has been removed, but in the meantime there have been several days of strikes in hospitals throughout Italy. What are your thoughts on this matter?

There shouldn’t even have been a strike. The government’s reversal on cutting pensions for doctors and nurses it is sacrosanct. I hope that the executive will focus his attention on another much more important issue: the territorial healthcare. We need to open new ones community housesincrease the number of general practitioners and connect these two components to provide a complete service to citizens, who today – when they are ill – are at the mercy of Emergency room always full.

With this tightening, the executive’s intent seemed to be precisely to address the serious shortage of healthcare personnel in our country. What would you recommend doing to resolve this problem? There is talk of eliminating the entrance test for Medicine faculties in our universities.

The limited number in faculty of Medicine and Surgery it cannot be abandoned, otherwise we end up teaching lessons in theaters and gyms. Our university facilities are not equipped to accommodate an abnormal and unspecified number of students. However, we need to rethink selection criteriaboth upon entry and during the years of study. Whoever deserves it must move forwardmust be rewarded and facilitated, but this cannot work for everyone without distinction.