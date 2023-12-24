Influenza on the rise, peaking in January. Piedmont with numbers higher than the national average

#Influenza #rise #peaking #January #Piedmont #numbers #higher #national #average

The intensity is high and increasing. In the last week monitored, from 11 to 17 December, 67,000 people fell ill with flu syndromes. The Christmas holidays will cause the numbers to increase further and the peak is expected at the beginning of January.

The total incidence has reached 15.8 cases per thousand assisted, but among children under five years of age the percentage is much higher and almost 40 cases per thousand. Since the beginning of the season, 390 thousand Piedmontese have fallen ill with flu and in the last week 4,800 children between 0 and 4 years old, 6,500 in the 5-14 age group and 46,000 between 15 and 64 years old. There are 9,500 people over 65 who have fallen ill.

Piedmont has higher numbers than the national average which last week was 15 per thousand. Increasing. In Piedmont, with Lombardy, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Marche, the incidence is high, in Campania very high.

In our Region, in addition to the AE influenza virus and Covid-19, the respiratory syncytial virus which affects children up to two years of age, the Adenovirus, the Rhinovurs and the parainfluenza virus have also been isolated. 80 general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice participate in the surveillance of influenza syndromes.

