#Influenza #outbreak #number #warning #level #earliest #years #Severe #cold #start #tomorrow #Weather #forecaster #Chief #day #shift #December #Japan #Weather #Association #tenki.jp

Influenza outbreak number “warning level” is the earliest in the past 10 years Severe cold will start from tomorrow (Weather forecaster, Chief of day shift, December 16, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp

Influenza outbreak number “alert level” is the earliest in 10 years, severe cold from tomorrow onwards

According to the “influenza outbreak status” announced by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the latest number of influenza reports (from December 4th to 10th) continues to be high at “166,690”, and the number of influenza reports per medical institution at the “alert level” continues to be high. The number of patients exceeded 30. This is the fastest pace in 10 years, and from tomorrow onwards we will continue to have cold days due to strong cold air, so please continue to take care of your health.

Number of influenza reports

According to the “Influenza Outbreak Status” announced by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare yesterday, December 15th, the number of influenza cases reported by designated medical institutions for 49 weeks (December 4th to December 10th, 2020) was “166,690.” was. This is an increase of 34,573 people compared to 132,117 for the 48th week (November 27, 2020 – December 3, 2020), and the number continues to be high. The total number at the same time last year was 1,238, so this year’s number is about 135 times that of last year.

In addition, the number of patients per medical institution was “33.72”, exceeding the “alert level” of 30 for the first time this season. This is the earliest “warning level” in the last 10 years.

Midwinter cold will continue from tomorrow the 17th onwards.

Strong cold air is expected to remain from tomorrow, the 17th (Sunday) onwards.

Therefore, snow and rain are likely to fall mainly on the Sea of ​​Japan side. There will likely be many days when temperatures are at or below normal. It can be bitterly cold even during the day, so please take proper measures to protect yourself from the cold and stay in good physical condition. Additionally, the air will be dry on the sunny Pacific side. Please use a humidifier to maintain appropriate humidity.

Dry air, be careful of influenza

When humidity is low, the protective function of the mucous membranes in the nostrils decreases, making you more susceptible to influenza. To prevent influenza, please keep the following in mind:

① Wear a mask when going out and refrain from going out to crowded places. Elderly people, people with chronic illnesses, people who are tired or sleep deprived need to be especially careful.

② When you return from outside, wash your hands and gargle. It is recommended not only to prevent influenza but also to prevent general infectious diseases.

③ Use a humidifier to maintain a moderate humidity (50-60%) indoors.

④ Make sure to eat a nutritionally balanced diet and get enough sleep. It can increase the body’s resistance.

However, if you do come down with the flu, please rest, get plenty of rest, drink plenty of fluids, and seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Latest articles (weather forecaster)

Related Links