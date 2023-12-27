Influenza, RSV and Covid19 variant fills family doctors and hospitals

#Influenza #RSV #Covid19 #variant #fills #family #doctors #hospitals

Family medicine offices, hospital emergencies and children’s hospitals have been filled with applications for cold and flu cases in recent days. Physicians stated that 80 percent of the applications were influenza, RSV and the new variant of Covid19. Authorities recommended that everyone protect themselves, and for this reason, everyone should wear a mask, especially those in the risk group.

THE NUMBER OF PATIENTS IS INCREASING

In recent days, admissions of cold and flu cases to hospital emergency departments, family physicians and children’s hospitals have increased. Family physicians stated that daily patient applications are over 100, and 80 percent of the patients have influenza, Covid19 and RSV. Kocaeli Medical Chamber and Provincial Health Directorate said that there was an increase in cases and asked citizens to increase their precautions. Experts stated that especially children and the elderly got bronchitis due to the new Covid19 variant and had a difficult time.

“It is increasing day by day,” he said.

. But there is nothing lethal like a pandemic. “There were no complaints from doctors about hospitals being at capacity,” he said.

no. We added physicians to emergency departments. There is no problem right now. We recommend that our citizens with respiratory tract infections do not stay in closed areas without a mask. “At the same time, people with low body resistance should wear a mask in crowded and closed areas, which will help them get through the process more easily,” he said.