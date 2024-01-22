Information: Turkey votes on Swedish NATO membership this week

#Information #Turkey #votes #Swedish #NATO #membership #week

It is the ruling AKP party that will present the bill in parliament, according to the source.

According to information to SVT, voting is expected to take place tomorrow, Tuesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP and its supporting parties hold a majority of votes in parliament.

If Turkey were to approve Sweden’s NATO application this week, it means that Hungary is the only NATO country that has not yet ratified Sweden’s application.

But last week, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s chief of staff stated that Sweden has not taken any steps to strengthen Hungary’s confidence in its suitability as a NATO member.

In May, it will be two years since Sweden and Finland jointly applied for membership in NATO. And in April it is one year since Finland became a NATO member.

