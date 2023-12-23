Infotraffic. Blizzard snow in several counties

#Infotraffic #Blizzard #snow #counties

Heavy snow, with a layer of snow on the road surface in the counties of Bistrita-Năsăud – Pasul Tihuţa, Maramureş – Pasul Prislop, Suceava – DN 17 Vatra Dornei – Poiana Stampei, as well as on the A1 Sibiu – Deva highway, the Infotraffic Center announces on Saturday morning from IGPR, writes news.ro.

Road from Romania, after snowfall Photo: AGERPRES

“At this time, there are no national roads or highways with traffic stopped as a result of unfavorable weather conditions or any road accident. It is snowing, with a layer of snow on the road surface in the counties: – Bistrita-Năsăud: DN 17 Pasul Tihuţa and DN 17C Dealul Ştefăniţei; – Maramureş: DN 17 Pasul Prislop; – Suceava: DN 17 Vatra Dornei – Poiana Stampei, as well as on the A1 Sibiu – Deva highway. There are precipitations in the form of snow or sleet in the mountain area of ​​Alba, Arad, Bihor, Braşov, Cluj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Mehedinţi counties”, according to the INFOTRAFFIC Center of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.

Due to the wind, maneuvers are suspended in all Black Sea ports.

Drivers are advised to inform themselves about the traffic restrictions and weather conditions in the areas where they are going to travel and to equip their vehicles with winter tires, even with chains if the situation requires it, before setting off on the road.

“Take extra care when entering and exiting bridges or intersections with large vehicles and avoid stopping or standing next to roadside trees, which strong winds can uproot. Do not engage in overtaking the columns of vehicles and allow the access of snow removal equipment!”, is the Infotraffic message for drivers.

ANM has issued a Code Yellow warning valid from Friday, from 12:00 p.m., until Sunday, at 10:00 a.m., as wind intensifications are expected throughout the country, blizzards and quantitatively moderate snows in the mountains, blizzards in Maramureş and Transylvania.