ING no longer pays out savings interest monthly | Economy

ING no longer pays out savings interest monthly

Jan 24, 2024 at 11:33 AM Update: 27 minutes ago

ING will stop paying out savings interest every month. From now on, this will happen once a year again, as was customary in the past. That policy changed in 2020, when the interest rate for savers became negative by more than 1 million euros.

“Most savings accounts pay out interest annually, sometimes quarterly or monthly,” explains an ING spokesperson. The interest rates are almost always on an annual basis: over 365 days and in leap years such as 2024 over 366 days.

When interest rates for large savers became negative in 2020, ING decided to make interest payments monthly. Wealthy customers who actually had to pay interest to the bank for storing money did not have to pay a large amount of negative interest once a year.

“The customer was not faced with any surprises at the end of the year,” says the ING spokesperson. “And the interest was immediately debited, resulting in negative interest being charged on a lower amount. So the customer paid less in interest.”

The vast majority of ING customers did not have to pay interest to the bank, even when negative interest started to apply to balances above 100,000 euros.

In October 2022, interest rates turned positive again, albeit marginally. At the moment, you receive 1.5 percent interest with a balance of up to 100,000 at ING. And from now on you will receive that at the end of the year instead of at the end of the month.

