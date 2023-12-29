ING: residential construction will decline sharply in 2024, but there are bright spots | Financial

#ING #residential #construction #decline #sharply #bright #spots #Financial

According to ING, the Netherlands has added 73,000 homes this year, compared to 74,560 last year. That will fall to 65,000 in 2024, economists at the bank estimate. They point to high interest rates, a structural shortage of building land, legal delays and the many other additional issues that project developers have to deal with as causes.

“Grid congestion, which prevents new residential areas from being connected to the electricity network, is also increasingly causing delays,” the bank said in the report published on Friday.

Construction permits

The collapse of housing construction already announced itself this year, in the form of a decrease in the number of building permits. In October 2023, 15% fewer building permits for new-build homes were issued. ING expects 56,000 building permits for the whole of 2023. “This despite the enormous ambitions of the outgoing cabinet,” the bank notes, referring to plans to build 90,000 to 100,000 homes annually.

In 2022, 64,500 building permits were issued and in 2021 there were no fewer than 75,800.

Looking ahead, the bank sees factors that could boost housing construction, such as strong wage growth and the stabilization of mortgage rates. This allows consumers to offer higher prices, the economists said. “Projects that were previously unable to be completed due to excessively high costs of building materials, for example, can now be calculated more often, although it often remains difficult.

Search behavior

The bank notes that consumers are increasingly searching for ‘new construction’ on the internet. Compared to the past, this search behavior is still at a low level.

The hard figures also indicate an increase in the number of purchases. For example, 29% more new-build homes were sold in the period September-November 2023 than in the same period a year earlier. “This is still considerably less than in the same months in previous years, but it is a first sign of a possible further recovery.”

Work inventory

It is striking that the work stock of house builders has remained stable over the past two years, the bank notes. In October, the average house builder had 12.9 months of work in his portfolio. That is only 0.3 months less than in October 2021 when the workload was almost at its peak. A possible explanation is that a lot of the work does not concern housing construction, but renovation and sustainability.