Inga Stumbrienė spoke about how her parents reacted to her third pregnancy: “We kept it a secret”

A well-known woman informed her relatives about the fact that she and businessman Aivars Stumbr (40) will have a baby again after more than a decade at home. A little later, he shared this news with his friends and fans. It was not easy for Inga to hide her pregnancy for seven months, but she succeeded.

The businesswoman told Stilius magazine that she and her husband had been thinking about having a third child for several years before finally deciding on it, and the couple is excitedly waiting for the moment when they will hear the first cry of the little one they carry under their heart.

– You have two much older children – 17-year-old Estela and 13-year-old Gabrieli. How did you come up with the idea of ​​having another child?

– Aivaras wanted 5 children since our wedding, and I always imagined my family with two children growing up.

It always seemed to me that the most important thing is not the number of children, but how much time and attention you can devote to them and take care of them.

It was during the last year, when my husband and I started talking more seriously about the third child, that I saw that our children have already grown up and they need less and less parental care, and they still want to take care of something…

I have a wonderful man by my side, with whom I always feel safe and loved, who is extremely devoted and loves his family, fulfills all our dreams, so we decided to have another miracle.

– They say that the older a woman is, the harder it is to get pregnant. Have you encountered this?

– No, not really.

– When did you feel that you are no longer alone?

– I am quite sensitive, so after returning from the Maldives, I realized that my mood had changed. I immediately called my doctor and went to see her the next day. She confirmed that we are expecting our third child.

– How does this pregnancy of yours, already at a mature age, differ from previous ones?

– Honestly, I don’t feel any difference. I remember when I was expecting Estela, there were days when I spent my time very active, without any ailments. However, I also remember such moments when it was difficult to even get out of bed. It is the same now.

I always try to live a healthy and active life – eat healthy, take care of myself. In fact, I prepared very responsibly for each pregnancy.

At the moment, I feel great, although I feel a little more tired, but as much as I can, I am active and do sports. After all, the most important thing is to understand that all ailments are very temporary and for such an important purpose.

– How did you inform your husband that you are expecting? What was his reaction?

– As soon as I started to feel the first symptoms and ailments, I immediately told Aivars about it. He knew that I would go to the doctor, and when it was confirmed, he was very happy.

– How did the children react to it?

– This news was unexpected for the children, but the reaction was also very joyful. They are eagerly waiting for a little brother or sister.

– And how did the family take it – parents Laima and Rolandas, Aivars parents, grandmothers?

– We kept the pregnancy a secret for quite a long time, so we announced the baby to the whole family at Christmas. Like every new family announcement, we wanted this one to be special. Everyone was very happy.

