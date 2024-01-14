Injured in accident on exit A4

#Injured #accident #exit

Rijswijk – One person has been injured in an accident on the Rijswijk-Plaspoelpolder exit of the A4.

The accident took place in the direction of Westland towards Leidschendam. The exit makes a 270-degree turn there, and it looks like a car went off the bend there. The exit and the ‘cut-through’ to the A13 were closed to create a safe workplace for the emergency services.

In addition to an ambulance, the fire brigade and the mobile medical team were also alerted. They did not arrive at the scene by air ambulance, but by car.

The car is on the outside bend and has knocked over a lamp post. One occupant (probably the driver) is being treated in the ambulance. He/she was then urgently transported to the hospital (flashing light/siren).

A nearby police helicopter also briefly circled above the incident.

Images: Ivar Gieles