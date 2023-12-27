Injured teenager at Ferma Dacilor, who lost his father and two brothers, one twin: You left me alone with my mother, I will take care of her

7 people died in the fire at Ferma Dacilor. One person is still wanted. Photo: Inquam Photos / Bogdan Buda

The teenager Matei Ene, injured in the fire at the Ferma Dacilor guesthouse in Tohani and who lost his father and two brothers, one of them being his twin, sends them an emotional message on social media on Wednesday: “I would gave his life for you”. “Dad, you were my hero”, writes the boy, who suggests that he tried to take one of his brothers after him, but he did not follow him.

Matei Ene is the young man who was injured in the fire at Ferma Dacilor, suffering burns on approximately 8% of his body surface.

He and his mother survived the disaster, while his father and two brothers, one of whom was his twin, were charred to death.

The teenager sent an emotional message on Wednesday on social networks.

“Dad, you were my hero, you are my example in life, I can’t believe that you left my life so quickly, I can’t see my life without you. Petru, I love you for a long time, you are my brother and always will be, you are my strength and my soul. Luca, you are my twin, I love you the most, a part of me died with you, I told you to come after me, I don’t understand why you stopped… You left me alone with my mother, I will I’ll take care of her, I promise. You are my family and I love you infinitely, I would have given my life for you. Smooth road to heaven my angels!”, writes the young man on Facebook, according to News.ro.

The boy’s father died trying to save two of his sons from the fire.

The boy’s father was a well-known bodyguard from Bucharest, and one of his brothers, Luca Ene, was a licensed player in the Under 17 group of the Army Sports Club. Mate Ene is also registered with the CSA and is hospitalized.

