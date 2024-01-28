Injury in the game against Mauritânia puts Núrio out of the clash with Namibia

With a level two muscle tear, contracted in the game against Mauritania, in the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, Angolan player Núrio will not be part of the team that faces Namibia, next Saturday.

According to the report published by the Angolan Football Federation on its website, the athlete separated today, Thursday, 25th, from the concentration, at the moment the team left Yamoussoukro, back in Bouaké, where they arrived at 12:00 pm: 30 locations, plus an hour in Angola, which will be the stage for their next match, the first of the round of 16, on Saturday.

From Yamoussoukro, the note concludes, Núrio will fly back to his club.