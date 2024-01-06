Injury to ski star Marco Schwarz causes discussion

#Injury #ski #star #Marco #Schwarz #discussion

Since then, however, a heated debate has sparked about the causes. The 60-year-old ski star Marc Girardelli says: “In my opinion, the trainers are partly to blame for Marco’s injury because they have placed too little emphasis on his body’s recovery in the last few months.”

Felix Neureuther is of the same opinion. “After the departure in Val Gardena, I said to journalists that Schwarz should forgo the races in Bormio in order to recharge his batteries for the classics in January,” the ex-driver is quoted by the Munich Merkur and adds, “for the sake of international reputation It would have been so important for our sport if there had been a fantastic overall World Cup duel between Schwarz and Odermatt until the end of the season.”

ÖSV defends itself against criticism from Neureuther and Co.

But not all experts have this opinion. In an interview with Oe24, Alpine legend Franz Bracket countered: “In my time, top people like Girardelli and Zurbriggen also drove all the races.”

In his opinion, the injury had nothing to do with a lot of stress. “He was hit and the pressure caused the ligament to break while he was driving,” emphasizes Klemm.

Austria’s head coach Marko Pfeifer also doesn’t agree with Girardelli and Neureuther’s opinion and describes his protégé’s injury as a “stupid racing accident”. Pfeifer further explains: “The way he drove into this curve and it pushed him into this wave, the knee simply couldn’t take it.”

There were also rumors that Schwarz had driven the giant slalom before the race, but Pfeifer doesn’t accept this statement either. He explains that the 28-year-old had only completed the break-in course twice before.

Knee specialist Christian Fink, who operated on Schwarz on December 29th, also believes that the number of races does not play a role in the injury. In addition, the athlete alone decides whether to take part in a race or not. “This type of injury often happens even before the racer falls,” Fink told Oe24.

However, due to the early timing of the injury and the injury experience of the Austrian, who tore his cruciate ligament five years ago, the knee specialist is confident. He is optimistic that the 28-year-old can make his comeback at the beginning of the 2024/25 World Cup season.

That’s why Black can’t resist a swipe. He writes on Instagram with a kissy smiley: “To the experts: I would do everything exactly the same.”