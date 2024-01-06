INNOVATIVE ECONOMY – Madagascar lagging behind

The performance of the Big Island in terms of innovation in its economy generally follows global trends

A lost place as well as mixed performances to say the least. This is what the data provided by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) shows in its latest report on the innovation index for 2023. The time has come to draw up a picture of the progress and difficulties encountered by the countries which number one hundred and thirty-two in this summary. Thus, as the graphs and tables reveal their contents, it is realized that the Big Island loses a place and finds itself in 107th place out of 132 in the world ranking of economies in 2023 if previously the Big Island occupied 106th place. With a score of 19.1, the country also finds itself in 10th place out of 28 among sub-Saharan African economies, far behind the tenors of the leading trio made up of South Africa, Botswana and Senegal. These data then reflect a performance judged to be “average” by certain economic analysts.

However, this does not mean that the country has not performed well, especially compared to different indices. Particularly with regard to the sub-indexes from which the achievements of each country were evaluated. These are the inputs and outputs of innovation. Compared to innovation outputs which include two pillars, for example, Madagascar gains three places in the field of innovations within its economy if we refer to the results written in black and white. The country thus rises from 85th place in 2022 to 82nd place for last year. It is in relation to the areas of creation and human capital and research that the country displays its best performances while it remains behind in terms of results in terms of growth, knowledge and new technologies, that of infrastructure and we move on.

However, the Big Island seems to be following post-covid trends which are also showing “mixed performance” after a boom in investment in innovations in 2021 and a palpable slowdown in the years that followed.

Itamara Randriamamonjy