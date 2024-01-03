Innovative kidney disease testing kit, results available in 5 minutes, crafted by “Nanotech”, increasing Thai people’s chances of surviving chronic diseases.

3 Jan. 2024 09:30 a.m.

Dr. Dueanpen Japrung, Director of the Research Group for Responsive Materials and Nanoscale Sensors (RMNS), National Nanotechnology Center (Nanotech-NSTDA) revealed that Nanotech has succeeded in developing innovations for screening kidney disease, including AL-Strip (AL-Strip), a qualitative kidney disease testing kit. For the general public Can be easily checked by yourself Know the risk results within 5 minutes and GO-Sensor Albumin Test (GO-Sensor Albumin Test), a quantitative kidney disease test kit. For medical personnel Get test results within 10-30 minutes to solve the problem of kidney disease, which the World Health Organization states that 1 in 10 people worldwide have abnormal kidney function. And approximately 1 million patients die from chronic kidney failure because they do not receive treatment. The main reason why the majority of the population cannot access early kidney disease screening is due to the relatively high cost of the test.

Dr. Dueanphen further said that the AL-Strip kidney disease test kit is easy to use. Just the examiner drops freshly collected urine onto the test strip. Then read the results from the color bars that appear. You will know the results of the screening immediately. AL-Strip is not only easy to test. But it also has the strength of being affordable, while the GO-Sensor Albumin Test is a quantitative kidney disease test kit. for medical analysis

The research team has developed two main parts: a device to measure the amount of albumin contaminated in urine; It takes only 10-30 minutes to process, depending on the resolution of the data required. Can test 1 sample at a time after the machine has finished processing. The system sends data into a dashboard that can be viewed on both computers and smartphones. So that the doctor can use the test results conveniently for further use. The second part is a test solution that is specific to human albumin. It is approximately 100 times more sensitive than normal test kits, greatly reducing the amount of solution used for testing. Importantly, both the results reader and the test solution have been developed to have a price that small hospitals can order for use. In addition, the equipment has been designed to be suitable for use in both hospital and off-site examinations. at To help increase flexibility in working.

“Both AL-Strip and GO-Sensor Albumin Test are technologically ready at the TRL8 level or are ready for production for actual use. Those interested in receiving technology transfer or participating in research should contact. [email protected]” Dr. Dueanphen said.

