Many citizens and residents in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are searching for a way to inquire about a medical report with the ID number, as this service saves time and effort for everyone, and today we will show you the steps to inquire about the medical report with the national ID number or residence number, as well as printing this report along with the query. About sick leave and whether it was accepted or rejected.

Steps to inquire about the medical report:

Enter the Seha electronic platform website through this Link.

Log in to the platform using your national ID number or residence number and password.

Click on the electronic services section.

Choose the medical report request service from the drop-down list of services.

Enter the medical report reference number in the space provided for it.

Enter the national ID number or residence number in the space provided for that.

Click Inquiry to obtain the medical report.

Steps to inquire about sick leave:

Access the Health Platform website through the link mentioned in the previous paragraph.

Click on the (Orders) tab.

Among the services, the service (stop working) is selected.

Enter the service code in the space provided.

Enter your ID or residence number.

Click on the inquiry button.

Steps to print the medical report:

Log in to the same previous website for the Sihaty platform.

Log in to the platform using your national ID number or residence number and password.

Click on the electronic services section.

Choose the medical report request service from the drop-down list of services.

Enter the medical report reference number in the space provided for it.

Enter the national ID number or residence number in the field designated for that.

Click on the inquiry button.

A new page will open that includes all the data in the medical report.

Click the Print Report button.