INSCOP Poll: How would Romanians vote if there were European Parliament elections on Sunday? PSD – 29.5%, PNL – 18.8%, AUR – 18.4% / What score would the united Right alliance get

PSD would get 29.5% of the votes, PNL – 18.8%, and AUR – 18.4%, if elections for the European Parliament were to take place on Sunday, reveals a poll conducted by INSCOP commissioned by News.ro. The percentages are related to the number of those who expressed their preference for a party from the list, regardless of whether they declare that they will come to vote or not, and are modified in the case of those who declare that they will go to vote alone and who have expressed a preference for a party from the list.

Estimated turnout in European parliamentary elections

On a scale from 1 to 10, where 1 means “definitely no” they will vote and 10 “definitely yes” they will vote, 18.5% of Romanians chose 1, 1.6% chose 2, 2% chose 3, 2.4% chose 4, 9.5% chose 5, 1.6% chose 6, 4.3% chose 7. 4.7% indicate 8, 4% 9 and 50.9% indicate 10. 0.6% do not know or do not answer this question question.

Voting intention for political parties in the European Parliament elections

Respondents who express their preference for a party from the list (68.7% of the total sample)

Compared to those who expressed their preference for a party from the list, regardless of whether they declare that they will come to vote or not (68.7% of the total sample), the results are as follows:

29.5% of Romanians would vote with PSD

18.8% with PNL

18.4% with GOLD

12.9% of Romanians would vote for the United Right Alliance (USR, PMP, Forța Dreptei)

SOS, Diana Sosoacă’s party, would get 6.5% of the voting options

4.8% of those who expressed a voting option would vote for UDMR

3.4% would vote for the AER Alliance (Green Party and Romanian Environmentalist Party)

3% of those interviewed express their voting option for Pro Romania, and 0.5% for REPER. 2.2% of respondents express their preference for another party.

Respondents who express their preference for a party from the list and declare that they will definitely go to vote (39.3% of the total sample)

Reported to those who expressed a concrete preference for a party from the list (undecideds and non-answers were not taken into account) and gave a score of 10 to the question regarding voting attendance (38.5% of the total sample), the results are as follows:

27.1% of voters would vote with PSD

19.8% with PNL

17.9% with GOLD

The United Right Alliance (USR, PMP, FD) would get 16.2% of the total votes

UDMR would get 4.9%

7.1% of voters would vote for SOS

1.9% would vote for the AER Alliance (Green Party and Romanian Environmentalist Party), 1.9% of those interviewed would opt for Pro Romania, and 0.9% for REPER. 1.6% of the votes would go to another party.

Diana Sosoacă’s party doubled its score in the last six months

“INSCOP Research measured for the first time the declared presence and voting intention for the European Parliament elections. In terms of attendance, a very high declared level can be observed, with 50.9% of Romanians saying that they will definitely go to vote, which represents a percentage almost similar to the record level of attendance officially registered in the 2019 European Parliament elections 51.7%. Regarding the voting intention, for maximum transparency, we chose to present both the ranking of the parties among the population that has a clear option, and the ranking of the parties among the population that has an option and declares at the same time that it will definitely go to vote, i.e. among the most mobilized voters.

The data show a ranking of the PSD in first place, with a slightly lower score compared to the previous month’s measurement, which tested the intention to vote in the parliamentary elections. PNL ranks second, very close to AUR, ranked third, both parties in a slight decline. The poll tested for the first time the voting intention for the United Right Alliance formed by USR, PMP and Forţa Dreptei, which ranks 4th.

SOS Romania passes the 5% threshold, registering a higher score in January compared to last month, when we measured the vote for the parliamentary elections.

Practically, in the last 6 months, SOS Romania has doubled its voting intention. The sum of AUR and SOS Romania votes remains constant, even if the ratio of support for the two parties changes slightly.

From the data on the evolution of the voting intention in the last two years, a relative stability over time of the voting intention can be observed compared to the situation in January 2022. PSD loses approximately 5 percent, PNL loses two percent, AUR gains two percent while the United Right Alliance registers the same score as USR in January 2022″, declares the director of INSCOP Research, Remus Ştefureac.

The opinion poll was carried out by INSCOP Research at the behest of News.ro Press Agency. The data were collected between January 16 and 24, through the CATI method (telephone interviews), through the questionnaire. The volume of the simple, stratified sample is 1,100 people, representative of the significant socio-demographic categories (sex, age, occupation) for the non-institutionalized population of Romania, aged 18 and over.

The maximum permissible error of the data is ± 3 % at a confidence level of 95 %.