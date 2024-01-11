Insects are bioindicators, detectives and medicine – DW – 01/11/2024

#Insects #bioindicators #detectives #medicine

For Marta Wolff, insects are a window to understand the ecosystems and nature that surrounds us. After 30 years dedicated to studying it, the researcher describes herself as passionate rather than an expert.

Image: DW

The renowned entomologist and researcher at the Institute of Entomology of the University of Antioquia shows us some specimens from the most important collection of insects in Colombia and tells us about her important contributions to forensic medicine. By researching the country’s endemic larvae, she has managed to improve the understanding of cadaveric fauna and its crucial role in estimating post-mortem time.

Image: DW

Additionally, Dr. Wolf is a pioneer in fundamental research on diseases such as Leishmaniasis and Chagas disease. Her contributions in these fields have been essential for the study of species and the development of treatments,
Marta tells us about a “feminine super power”: I think it is wonderful that nature gives us the ability to face several things at the same time, assume several roles and perform them.

Image: DW

Her inspiring presence and outstanding achievements are a reminder that women can succeed in any discipline.

Broadcast times:

DW Spanish

MA 01/16/2024 – 23:30 UTC
WED 01/17/2024 – 01:30 UTC
WED 01/17/2024 – 08:30 UTC
WED 01/17/2024 – 11:03 UTC
WED 01/17/2024 – 15:03 UTC
WED 01/17/2024 – 20:30 UTC
JU 18.01.2024 – 06:03 UTC
JU 18.01.2024 – 12:03 UTC
JU 18.01.2024 – 4:30 PM UTC
VI 01/19/2024 – 09:30 UTC
VI 01/19/2024 – 14:03 UTC
MA 01/23/2024 – 03:30 UTC

Also Read:  Video: dog saves his owner's life by giving her medicine and water before fainting - People - Culture

The Peace UTC -4 | Buenos Aires UTC -3 | Mexico City UTC -6

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Katie Price has lips and buttocks plumped to new extremes | Stars
Katie Price has lips and buttocks plumped to new extremes | Stars
Posted on
Jewish Community in Chile criticizes the Government’s decision to go to the ICC over Gaza
Jewish Community in Chile criticizes the Government’s decision to go to the ICC over Gaza
Posted on
They sell boxes like Wembley – Sniper
They sell boxes like Wembley – Sniper
Posted on
WHO points out that ‘holiday gatherings – JN.1 subtype’ stimulate the spread of COVID-19.
WHO points out that ‘holiday gatherings – JN.1 subtype’ stimulate the spread of COVID-19.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News