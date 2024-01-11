Insects are bioindicators, detectives and medicine – DW – 01/11/2024

#Insects #bioindicators #detectives #medicine

For Marta Wolff, insects are a window to understand the ecosystems and nature that surrounds us. After 30 years dedicated to studying it, the researcher describes herself as passionate rather than an expert.

The renowned entomologist and researcher at the Institute of Entomology of the University of Antioquia shows us some specimens from the most important collection of insects in Colombia and tells us about her important contributions to forensic medicine. By researching the country’s endemic larvae, she has managed to improve the understanding of cadaveric fauna and its crucial role in estimating post-mortem time.

Additionally, Dr. Wolf is a pioneer in fundamental research on diseases such as Leishmaniasis and Chagas disease. Her contributions in these fields have been essential for the study of species and the development of treatments,

Marta tells us about a “feminine super power”: I think it is wonderful that nature gives us the ability to face several things at the same time, assume several roles and perform them.

Her inspiring presence and outstanding achievements are a reminder that women can succeed in any discipline.

