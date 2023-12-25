Insecurity increases in Bogotá: man suffered 2 robbery attempts in less than 30 minutes – Bogotá

#Insecurity #increases #Bogotá #man #suffered #robbery #attempts #minutes #Bogotá

The arrival of the end-of-year celebrations, such as Christmas and New Year, is a time that marks the lives of Colombians, as it is a time to share with the family. However, the feeling of insecurity in Bogotá gives no respite for some citizens.

This was told by a citizen who experienced two robbery attempts in less than half an hour in the city.

We were going, normally, talking and looking ahead

A man from Bogota reported through the social network TikTok that he suffered two robbery attempts in less than 30 minutes in the north of Bogotá. A situation that left him with great distrust of all pedestrians and bicycle users who circulate through the city.

Juan Esteban said in a video that this Friday, December 22, when he was leaving for dinner with his wife, they decided to walk to their home, since it is not far from the place where they were.

Therefore, to get home they had to cross the pedestrian bridge that is near the TransMilenio Pepe Sierra station. “We were normal, talking and looking forward,” said the man from Bogotá.

However, when they lowered the bridge, two men, who were at a distance of between 4 to 5 meters, pointed a firearm at them, which ‘Juanes’, as he identifies himself, perceived as a revolver.

Due to life circumstances, and thanks to the fact that there was a large influx of people around them, the alleged criminals were not able to commit the robbery they planned. So they left in a taxi that was waiting for them on a nearby street.

This event left the couple a little afraid, so they decided to walk to the pedestrian bridge at the Calle 106 station with the hope of reaching their home safely.

However, two other men on bicycles who had already seen them walking were waiting for them at the bottom of that bridge. Upon noticing these people, the couple decided to turn around and run.

In less than half an hour, two robbery attempts occurred

“One of them came running after us and grabbed me by the suitcase, which I had on my back. He tried to pull me,” he said. He also pointed out that at the same time they were running, they were also shouting, which scared away the thieves, saving them from a second robbery attempt.

“In less than half an hour, two robbery attempts occurred to us,” said the man from Bogotá. So he called on the authorities and the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá.

Likewise, he warned citizens to be careful, not only with their valuables, but with their lives, since there are several criminals who are not afraid to shoot.

Nataly Barrera

