Insiders in the Beta Channel: Windows testers get an easier way out

Windows insiders don’t have it easy if they want to switch back from their test build to a productive Windows 11. This is usually only possible by completely reinstalling the operating system.

Users have to do a lot of work if they decide against a new Insider build. That should now change – at least for insiders in the beta channel.

Windows 11 also gets a new button with update KB5034218 for the Beta Channel. You can use this to turn updates in the beta build on or off. A new installation is not necessary.

The Stop getting Preview Builds button can be found in System Settings under the Windows Update category. If it is disabled, the OS registers as a beta candidate. Microsoft then activates features in beta via Windows Update.

Button not for the dev channel

However, after activating the button, an in-place update is installed. Instead of the beta build, this installs the current Windows 11 23H2 with all new security and function patches.

Microsoft notes that some beta features will be uninstalled and therefore no longer usable. It is also important to disable the Get latest Updates as they become available button in the Windows Update settings. Otherwise, returning to a stable Windows build will not work.

Beta features are usually almost fully developed and can therefore often be used to their full extent. Users should only expect a few bugs and errors.

The new, easy option to exit the Insider Build currently only applies to the Beta Channel and the Release Preview Channel. Insiders in the Dev channel still have to resort to a fresh installation. Microsoft states this in the documentation.