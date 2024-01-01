Insight into heart function through sensor technology – ICT&health

#Insight #heart #function #sensor #technology #ICThealth

Neuranics’ patented technology uses tunneling magnetic resistance (TMR) to detect small magnetic signals in the muscles of the arms and body. According to the company, being able to track health and fitness and human-machine interfaces can significantly improve performance.

“We are excited to be launching the MCG development kit so soon after our funding round. Our breakthrough technology allows sports, fitness and healthcare companies to develop new products based on the benefits of magnetic sensors,” said CEO Noel McKenna.

Sensor technology follows the heart

The company’s magnetocardiography (MCG) sensors have a single point of contact on the body or through thin clothing, replacing existing 3-lead electrocardiography (ECG) sensors for use in fitness equipment and medical monitoring equipment. The MCG signal provides greater resolution and clarity about the functioning of the heart and can display blood movement within the major heart valves.

The Neuranics development kit comes with the latest magnetic sensor that can detect small magnetic signals from the heart muscle, prototype electronics, Bluetooth interface, software for analysis on a laptop and an APP for Android mobile phones and tablets. The kit allows developers to experiment with magnetic sensors themselves and the software and app are highly customizable. The development kit is expected to be available for purchase in early 2024 and will come with advice and technical support.

Palpitations

Testing is also underway in the Netherlands, including heart monitoring watches. For example, a test has been started at Laurentius Hospital in which a portable monitor from CardiacSense is used for patients with palpitations.

The examination with such a wearable is more comfortable than the current examination with adhesives (electrodes) or an examination in which a box is placed on the patient’s chest. During a period of three months, several patients test the smart heart monitoring watch, after which it is decided whether this innovative technology will actually find a place in clinical practice.

Ron Smeets