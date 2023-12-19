Insomniac Games did not pay the hackers. They published over a terabyte of data on the Internet – SMARTmania.cz

  • Developers from the Insomniac Games studio faced threats from hackers from the Rhysida group
  • The developers did not pay the required burning fee worth 2 million dollars
  • Hackers therefore placed over one terabyte of sensitive data on the Internet

The American video game studio Insomniac Games is known among gamers mainly for its titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man, Spyro, Ratchet & Clank or Resistance. Not long ago, the developers became victims of an attack by the Rhysida ransomware group, which stole a large amount of sensitive data, namely around 1.3 million files. She was going to publish them if the studio did not pay the amount of 2 million dollars (approx. 44 million crowns). It seems that Insomniac Games finally decided not to accede to the demands of the blackmailers and not to pay the amount – they fulfilled their threat and placed a package of data with a size of over one terabyte (specifically 1.67 TB) on the Internet.

The hackers made good on their threat

In addition to material on Wolverine’s level and character designs, the data package also apparently includes several internal company presentations detailing unannounced games by Insomniac and Sony, images of internal spreadsheets, and details on development and marketing budgets. Wolverine is said to be the first in a planned trilogy of X-Men titles, with the second and third games slated for release by the end of 2029 and 2033, respectively, according to Cyber ​​Daily. A third Spider-Man game, a Venom-themed game, and a new addition are also mentioned to the Ratchet and Clank series. Footage from the upcoming Wolverine game has also begun to circulate widely on the X social network.

Sony has not yet responded to The Verge’s request for comment on the matter. When Ryhsida reported the hack last week, Sony said it was investigating, adding that it had no reason to believe other divisions of SIE or Sony were affected. This year, the company was also hit by cyber attacks by the MOVEit group.

Also Read:  Arizona Sunshine 2 Review - Fred Again

In October, Sony Interactive Entertainment notified approximately 6,800 current and former employees of a security breach that exposed personal information. Sony’s film division – Sony Pictures – was the target of a massive hack nearly a decade ago in 2014, in which personal employee information and internal emails were leaked to the public in an attack believed to have been sponsored by the North Korean government.

Don’t overlook

Hacker revealed GTA 6 in advance! He has shown dozens of footage and claims to reveal more

Game studios are the target of hacker attacks quite often. Last year, Grand Theft Auto VI footage was leaked online after hacker Lapsus$ hacked it. In recent years, CD Projekt, Bandai Namco and Riot Games have also reported attacks, and in connection with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, GSC Game World, the developers of the game STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Author of the article

Michael Chrobok

Deputy editor, photographer, gamer. I enjoy baseball, F1, urban planning, Wes Anderson movies, modern art and various fantasy/sci-fi worlds. I will not despise good food, an interesting book or a trip into the unknown.

