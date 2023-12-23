Insomniac Games reacts to the giant leak » Vortex for the first time

#Insomniac #Games #reacts #giant #leak #Vortex #time

Unfortunately, a huge leak from Insomniac Games is taking on a life of its own, against the will of the developers and people at Sony. What at first appeared to be the release of a few details about the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine game turned into a monstrous package of data and information about a whole host of other planned games or the workings of Sony’s gaming division as such. What’s more, there is also footage from the test version of Wolverine, which was in an almost 2TB data package, and it’s only a question of what else will be leaked to the Internet. After several days of silence, however, the developers themselves are commenting on the situation and, as expected, confirming that it is a very serious problem that has had a strong impact on all studio employees.

“Thank you for the many expressions of sympathy and the outpouring of support. We sincerely appreciate it,” the developers begin their statement. In the following lines, they confirm that they are saddened but also outraged by this cyberattack and also mention the emotional impact on the entire studio. “Over the past few days, we have focused on mutual support,” added representatives of Insomniac Games. “We are aware that the stolen data contains personal information about our employees, former employees and freelancers. They also include details on Marvel’s Wolverine for PlayStation 5,” lists Insomniac Games. Unfortunately, we already know that this is actually just the tip of the iceberg, as stated above.

The developers explain that they are currently focused on evaluating the attack and the amount of data stolen, adding that the whole situation is devastating for them. “We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop in the way we intend and the way players deserve. But like Logan, too [lidé z] Insomniac Games are unbreakable,” they say. So the development of the game should continue as planned, the developers also state that the game is in the early stages, so of course it will improve a lot as it progresses, and all official information will come only when the developers are sure. “On behalf of everyone at Insomniac Games, thank you for your support during these difficult times,” the developers then repeat at the end and leave the topic.