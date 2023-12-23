Insomniac Games responds to the hack

#Insomniac #Games #responds #hack

Insomniac Games was recently hacked by the ransomware group Rhysida, where a huge amount of data was stolen. The group’s demand was approximately $2 million, which was clearly not paid by Sony PlayStation or the developer.

Since last Wednesday, many of the stolen files have been online and there is even an early build of Marvel’s Wolverine going around. A nightmare for the developer just before the holidays, who has been quiet until now.

So we had to wait for a response and Insomniac Games now has one placed on X. In this message they indicate that they greatly appreciate the many responses from the community, but that they are also angry and disappointed. Since the hack, the developer has been working to find out what data was stolen.

As for Marvel’s Wolverine. The game is currently in early production and they are continuing as planned. They will share more about the title when they have something to say about it.