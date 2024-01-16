‘Inspection Service of Value’ delves into the ham industry and here too collides with the Dutch commercial spirit

#Inspection #Service #delves #ham #industry #collides #Dutch #commercial #spirit

16 January 2024

A sign on the wall for the food industry: the Inspection Service of Value was not welcome anywhere in the Netherlands to see how the raw ham is made that beckons meat eaters in abundance from the supermarket shelves. Ardennes, Coburger, Italian, Black Forest, Spanish, French: the salted pork butt processed into ham has an enormous variety of appearances. Or rather: packaging forms. What most ham slices in the supermarket have in common, despite their exclusive names: they are cheap, watery and, except for their added flavorings, virtually identical.

It was not surprising that KRO-NCRV’s critical consumer program encountered hermetically closed doors. Secrecy is the trademark of the food industry, from farmer to slaughterhouse, from meat industry to supermarket. After all, the treatment of the basic material – animal – and its production are usually far beyond our imagination. Fortunately, the end product provides sufficient starting points for the Inspection Service to make a reliable representation of the production process.

‘Inspection Service of Value’ at an Italian ham seller. Image KRO-NCRV

The program went to Italy to discover how real Parma ham is made. Four ingredients determine the quality: the meat, salt (which removes moisture from it), air and time. Salt masters treat the hams to ensure the fermentation process runs smoothly. A fat master manually greases the hams to prevent local dehydration and to improve the taste. An inspector pricks the ham, which has been aged for at least 14 months, with a horse bone needle (really) to check for odor. He then crosses himself and gives the blessing (not true).

In a delicatessen, reporter Marijn Frank tasted Parma ham that had been aged for thirty months. Costs 53 euros per kilo. In exchange, she had brought a stack of packaged Dutch ham slices for 13 euros per kilo for her Italian host and offered them generously. He took the glistening meat, smelled it and graciously thanked him for the honor: “This is not a raw ham.”

A retired director of a Dutch meat processing company wanted to explain how ‘our’ cheap ham is made ready for consumption in eight weeks. The salt dissolved in water is injected by machines. This way it spreads quickly and the meat gets some flavor. Nice by-catch: adding water makes the ham nice and heavy and the profit margins higher. The ham is great to eat on a sandwich with ketchup and mayonnaise, said a mild Italian guinea pig. The ample amount of moisture gives the ham its beautiful shine.

In just half an hour, the Inspection Service provided us with perhaps unnecessary (because bio-industry related) but nevertheless shocking factual information. And in passing we picked up a fork of Dutch commercial spirit. ‘Leaving a ham hanging for a year without interest is something we don’t like in the Netherlands’, was one of the traditional tile wisdoms. And another: ‘In the Netherlands we have watches. In Italy they have time.’

