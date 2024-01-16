Inspection service Van Waarde about Dutch ‘trick ham’

#Inspection #service #Van #Waarde #Dutch #trick #ham

How carefully is the Dutch raw ham that you can buy in the supermarket made? Do our meats get the chance to mature and develop their flavor, like in Parma? Njet. An expert in Inspection Service van Waarde described it succinctly: “We have watches, Italians have the time.”

If I count correctly, season 22 of this KRO-NCRV program about nutrition started on Monday, in which lightness and seriousness are always so nicely combined. And that holds up a mirror to us every time. At least, if you adhere to the adage that you are what you eat. Sad tone: we accept a hard Peter Gillis country in which ‘screw the masses, grab the cash register’ is an accepted revenue model.

Because Keuringsdienst van Waarde found little of value in the field of raw ham among our large grocers. The offer is cheap, yet expensive: you pay little for ham, but a lot for salt water. Why are we so careless with quality?

We could see how in Parma, Italy, fresh pork hams are also salted and cherished by hand at the major producers, and allowed to mature quietly for at least twelve months. While experts believe that almost all raw hams in our country have been injected with a salt liquid and quickly reduced to marketability. If necessary, enriched with an ‘aromatic’ or herb mixture for some flavor.

It was called trick ham. Which is marketed under all kinds of names, at very different prices. An information officer explained that a higher price per kilo does not necessarily mean that the product is better. If it is not just called raw ham but prosciutto crudo, then that might offer a ‘little experience’ because you think back to your holiday and are prepared to pay more.

I immediately ran to my refrigerator to check the label of the expensive Spanish raw ham I just bought. Would I have been fooled too? Fortunately: only pork and salt are mentioned as ingredients. And it would be better to enjoy a few nice slices of ham once a month than a marketing concept sandwich every day.

As usual, there was a lot to chuckle about in this new episode of KvW. There were beautiful images – accompanied by swelling Hollywood music – of an Italian judge inserting a special horse bone needle into a ripening ham, sniffing it, repeating the ritual a few times and then giving the liberating nod: his nose confirms that the ham has a good ham. Worthy of the quality mark. Another typical scene is the one in which employees of an Italian butcher shop do not even want to taste the packages of Dutch raw ham that KvW reporter Marijn Frank has brought.

This is how you cherish your traditions and your self-respect.

Not a single Dutch meat factory allowed the camera of Keuringsdienst van Waarde in. But butchers John and John-Benno van Broekhuizen – father and son – had no problem showing how they uphold their craftsmanship in their reputed company in Dalfsen. Beautiful men.

Some viewers will conclude that it is better to be a vegetarian. The message for the rest: from now on, go back to the traditional butcher.

Renate van der Bas and Maaike Bos write columns about television five times a week.