Inspections throughout Poland. Do you have to open the door? – o2.pl

Recently, payments for TV licenses have been scrutinized much more thoroughly. But what do such inspections look like, who should expect them and who is actually responsible for carrying them out?

Since February 2023, there have been reports that the number of TV license inspections has increased significantly.



Although politicians from the new government said during the election campaign that they planned to abolish this obligation, for now every Pole with a television, radio or other such receiver should pay this fee.

It amounts to PLN 27.30 per month for a TV set and PLN 8.70 per month for a radio



, or possibly PLN 264.60 per year for TV and PLN 81 per year for radio. The penalty for not registering the device is 30 times the monthly rate.

The subscription stays. The Prime Minister denies his minister’s assurances



For a long time, the TV license fee was actually a dead fee



, but over the last few months the number of visits by inspectors has actually increased and penalties have increased. Audits are carried out much more often in companies than in private individuals – the fees are much easier to verify there. But what do the inspections look like behind the scenes? Who is authorized to perform them and what does such a visit look like?

TV license fee – who, where and how carries out inspections?



The institution responsible for auditing RTV license payments is established by the National Broadcasting Council (KRRiT). It is this institution that has appointed Poczta Polska for this purpose and its employees have the authorization to perform such activities.

It is worth mentioning, however, that we should not suddenly start expecting postmen who will come to check our payments.



For this purpose, Poczta Polska employs several dozen special inspectors and they are responsible for supervising payments.

– Inspections of the obligation to register RTV receivers are carried out by authorized employees of Poczta Polska SA. The unit dedicated to carrying out tasks related to inspections is the Financial Service Center. Employees carrying out the inspection are obliged to present authorization to perform inspection activities in the scope of the obligation to register radio and television receivers and pay license fees for their use, an official ID card, and, at the request of the inspected person, also an ID card. The inspected person should enable the inspection of the obligation to register radio and television receivers or present proof of registration of radio and television receivers – we can read on the website of Poczta Polska.

So what does an inspector need to do?



First of all, receive confirmation of payment – and thus registration of the device – as well as confirm the presence of the paid equipment in the premises. He must also find out when the TV, radio or other similar device has been used. Each of us has 14 days to pay the subscription.

Importantly, we do not have to let inspectors inside. We will not face any consequences from this side.

The Act does not give inspectors the right to request access to premises in order to check whether there are devices requiring registration and fees – according to the judgment of the Supreme Administrative Court.

Source: o2.pl

