Inspectorate also rejects a fifth of tested consumer fireworks this year | New years eve

#Inspectorate #rejects #tested #consumer #fireworks #year #years #eve

Dec 27, 2023 at 12:36 Update: 4 minutes ago

The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate has rejected 20.5 percent of the tested decorative fireworks for consumers. Last year, a fifth of the so-called F2 fireworks were not safe enough.

Cakes, compound boxes, ground flowers and fountains, among other things, fall under F2 fireworks. The importers of the rejected fireworks must remove them from the market and destroy them at their own expense.

The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) has investigated the labels and operation of 171 fireworks items. The main reason for rejecting fireworks was that burning parts exceeded the so-called safety circle of 8 meters.

Rejected fireworks also exploded louder than 120 decibels or did not reach high enough. Furthermore, rejected fireworks sometimes did not go off or exploded too quickly.

The inspection also saw many things go wrong when setting off so-called compound boxes. These are composite fireworks with sometimes more than two hundred bangs. “During the testing of the compounds, there were often duds, burning parts outside the safety circle and a noise level that was too high,” the ILT reports.

The four categories of fireworks

F1: light fireworks, also called joke fireworks. The category includes sparklers, crackers and crackers and is intended for twelve years and older.

F2: regular consumer fireworks. Includes flares, firecrackers, fountains and pots (such as cakes and batteries).

F3: heavier consumer fireworks (with more powder than F2 fireworks). Includes larger fireworks and fireworks with flash powder.

F4: professional fireworks, used in fireworks shows. Includes mortars, heavy fireworks and large cakes. Only permit holders are allowed to light it.

Despite steps, as many fireworks were rejected as last year

Last year, a fifth of the fireworks tested were rejected. The inspectorate does see that the fireworks industry has taken steps to improve safety.

For example, the dimensions of some fireworks items have been adjusted so that they do not fall over when they are placed in a stable position. The quality of fireworks filled by machines is also more consistent than before, the ILT notes.

However, 25.5 percent of all fireworks tested were still not safe enough. For example, there were fireworks that continued to burn after being lit. Importers of these products will receive a letter from the inspection with the request to adjust the fireworks.

F2 fireworks may only be sold on December 28, 29 and 30 this year. Since December 31 falls on a Sunday, that date is not an official sales day. You may set off fireworks between December 31 at 6:00 PM and January 1 at 2:00 AM.